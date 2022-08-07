Part of US 50 will be closed Sunday

If you are looking to travel down U.S. 50 Sunday, you might want to plan for a detour.
If you are looking to travel down U.S. 50 Sunday, you might want to plan for a detour.(KY3)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you are looking to travel down U.S. 50 Sunday, you might want to plan for a detour.

The road will be closed at the intersection of Interstate 77 at milepost 9.8.

The closure will last from 3 AM to 7 PM.

Detours you can take, according to a WV Division of Highways press release are..

  • “U.S. 50 eastbound will follow I-77 southbound to WV 47 exit, then to I-77 northbound, then back to the U.S. 50 interchange. Use I-77 northbound off ramp to resume on U.S. 50 eastbound.”
  • “U.S. 50 westbound will follow I-77 northbound to WV 2 exit, then to I-77 southbound, then back to U.S. 50 interchange. Use I-77 southbound off ramp to resume on U.S. 50 westbound.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was shot during a robbery.
17 year old is shot during robbery
Burger King district manager is recognized for her dedication and work
Burger King district manager is recognized for her dedication and work
A police chase over a stolen vehicle ended in a crash.
Two arrested after police chase leaves two officers with minor injuries
Valerie Young Obit
Obituary: Young, Valerie
Mark Francis Bradley Obit
Obituary: Bradley, Mark Francis

Latest News

Customers of the Parkersburg Utility Board in the Emerson Avenue area no longer need to boil...
Emerson Avenue area boil advisory lifted
A motorcyclist was left with minor injuries after getting into an accident with a vehicle.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital with minor injuries from crash
Belpre Homecoming Fireworks
Belpre Homecoming came to an end with fireworks
A juvenile was shot during a robbery.
17 year old is shot during robbery