Part of US 50 will be closed Sunday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you are looking to travel down U.S. 50 Sunday, you might want to plan for a detour.

The road will be closed at the intersection of Interstate 77 at milepost 9.8.

The closure will last from 3 AM to 7 PM.

Detours you can take, according to a WV Division of Highways press release are..

“U.S. 50 eastbound will follow I-77 southbound to WV 47 exit, then to I-77 northbound, then back to the U.S. 50 interchange. Use I-77 northbound off ramp to resume on U.S. 50 eastbound.”

“U.S. 50 westbound will follow I-77 northbound to WV 2 exit, then to I-77 southbound, then back to U.S. 50 interchange. Use I-77 southbound off ramp to resume on U.S. 50 westbound.”

