Belpre Area Veterans held a ceremony for Purple Heart Day

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Belpre Area Veterans held a ceremony Sunday evening.

The ceremony was to honor Purple Heart recipients as well as bring awareness to Agent Orange.

Agent orange was a herbicide used in the Korean and Vietnam Wars that are causing veterans health issues.

Bill Harpold is the President for Belpre Area Veterans and shared information about a little remind they are handing out.

Harpold said, “We’re giving out these ribbons that are purple and orange for the purple heart and agent orange. They’re tied with a square knot which is a symbol for the strength of awareness.”

Luminaries were also lit tonight at 8 as a part of the ceremony.

The luminaries will be lit 8 to 11 pm from now until August 13th.

If you want to see the luminaries or sponsor one, visit Howes Grove Park between 7 and 11 PM this week or visit Belpre Area Veterans’ Facebook page for more information.

