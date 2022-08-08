County Commission: August 8, 2022

County Commission April 4 Wood County Senior Citizens Center
County Commission April 4 Wood County Senior Citizens Center(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Henry Sasyn stood before county commission today to pitch his thoughts on a need for an indoor aquatic center for Wood County.

Sasyn hopes to use the aquatic center for competition style swim meets such as high school swim meets, competitive club meets, college swim meets and more.

He also mentioned he thought the need of a competition style pool increased based on the decision of the layout of the Southwood Park pool.

Sasyn also thinks this can only help the local economy.

“You can have 600-700 swimmers here including their families and Parkersburg is ideal. Why? We’ve got tons of hotels, tons of restaurant same with Marietta nearby and same as Mineral Wells. So, from an economic perspective a lot of things can benefit,” Sasyn said.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects are caught following DUI.
Two shooting suspects are involved in DUI crash
If you are looking to travel down U.S. 50 Sunday, you might want to plan for a detour.
Part of US 50 will be closed Sunday
A motorcyclist was left with minor injuries after getting into an accident with a vehicle.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital with minor injuries from crash
A Wood County man is going to prison for at least 15 years on charges of incest and sexual...
Wood County man sentenced to at least 15 years in prison for incest and sexual abuse by a parent or guardian
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Three people facing drug charges after warrant search in Meigs County

Latest News

A Wood County man is going to prison for at least 15 years on charges of incest and sexual...
Wood County man sentenced to at least 15 years in prison for incest and sexual abuse by a parent or guardian
Belpre Area Veterans Luminaries
Belpre Area Veterans held a ceremony for Purple Heart Day
Marietta fire hydrant
The City of Marietta will flush water lines Monday
National Purple Heart Day
House calls hospice celebrates National Purple Heart Day at Veterans Memorial Park