County Commission: August 8, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Henry Sasyn stood before county commission today to pitch his thoughts on a need for an indoor aquatic center for Wood County.

Sasyn hopes to use the aquatic center for competition style swim meets such as high school swim meets, competitive club meets, college swim meets and more.

He also mentioned he thought the need of a competition style pool increased based on the decision of the layout of the Southwood Park pool.

Sasyn also thinks this can only help the local economy.

“You can have 600-700 swimmers here including their families and Parkersburg is ideal. Why? We’ve got tons of hotels, tons of restaurant same with Marietta nearby and same as Mineral Wells. So, from an economic perspective a lot of things can benefit,” Sasyn said.

