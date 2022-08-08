Marietta City Schools superintendent gets ready for new start and district

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - “Starting first year here, getting to know all of the administrators this week and finding out where we are in curriculum adoptions,” says Marietta City Schools superintendent, Brad Silvus. “We’ve got several new curriculums that we are in place and ready to move forward with.”

New superintendent, Brad Silvus says that he is prepared for the new school year.

The district’s staff, such as Marietta Elementary School principal, Brittany Schob says that everyone is looking forward to working with the new person in charge.

“So, we’re excited about getting together and just looking forward about what we can do with our future,” says Schob. “Our goal always is to think about how we can get better, what we can do best for our students. So, we are looking forward to meeting with him and talking with him about that in our community and our staff as a whole.”

Silvus says that he is looking forward to meeting with the rest of his colleagues.

And seeing areas where the staff believes there needs improvement.

“I want to observe, see what’s going on, what’s working well,” says Silvus. “And in those areas where we need some work on, that’s when we get together and talk about, ‘How can we do this better?’”

And the change in superintendent isn’t the only newest area for the school district.

Other new additions to the school district are the new driver’s education program, the district literacy committee — which is designed to get kids more active in reading — and creating career pathway opportunities for middle school students.

“Having seventh and eighth grade up at the high school, we’ve been working on ‘Career Ed.’ experiences,” says Marietta City Schools curriculum and technology director, Tim Fleming. “I know Mr. Rinard at the high school and his assistants have been working very hard and being able to create some of those opportunities that you get later as a junior and senior for our seventh and eighth grade.”

Silvus says that these new programs will be great ways to look at how it will impact and help students and staff.

“So, I think the changes are going to really extend from, ‘What are the concerns?’ And ‘Where are we either struggling or what other obstacles and how do we break those obstacles down for teachers and students?’ That’s the critical starting point,” says Silvus.

The first day of school for Marietta City School students is August 24.

