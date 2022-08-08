Obituary: Babcock, Brenda

Brenda Babcock, 68, of Palestine, WV, passed away at her home following an extended illness. She is the daughter of the late William and Bertha Ayers Davis of Newburgh, NY. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Louis Ayers and Jamie Petrocini.

Meeting when they were 6 years old, she was married to Richard Babcock, Jr., of Palestine, WV. Also surviving Mrs. Babcock are her children William Roy (Babcock) Curwick and Richard (Babcock) Curwick; siblings Joann (Adrian) Martinez, Sarah (Michael) Petrocini, and William Davis; nieces and nephews Antonette Fitzpatrick, Frederick Halcomb, and Louis Davis, Jr; and several grandchildren.

Mrs. Babcock spent her free time doing arts and crafts and going to yard sales. She attended Newark Christian Fellowship Church in Newark, WV.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, with funeral services to follow at 2:00 pm. Pastor Mark Lowe II. will officiate. Interment will follow at K of P Cemetery in Elizabeth, WV. Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth, WV, was honored to assist the Babcock family.

