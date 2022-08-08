Obituary: Babcock, Brenda

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brenda Babcock, 68, of Palestine, WV, passed away at her home following an extended illness. She is the daughter of the late William and Bertha Ayers Davis of Newburgh, NY.  In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Louis Ayers and Jamie Petrocini.

Meeting when they were 6 years old, she was married to Richard Babcock, Jr., of Palestine, WV.  Also surviving Mrs. Babcock are her children William Roy (Babcock) Curwick and Richard (Babcock) Curwick; siblings Joann (Adrian) Martinez, Sarah (Michael) Petrocini, and William Davis; nieces and nephews Antonette Fitzpatrick, Frederick Halcomb, and Louis Davis, Jr; and several grandchildren.

Mrs. Babcock spent her free time doing arts and crafts and going to yard sales. She attended Newark Christian Fellowship Church in Newark, WV.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, with funeral services to follow at 2:00 pm.  Pastor Mark Lowe II. will officiate.  Interment will follow at K of P Cemetery in Elizabeth, WV.  Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth, WV, was honored to assist the Babcock family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was shot during a robbery.
Two shooting suspects are involved in DUI crash
Burger King district manager is recognized for her dedication and work
Burger King district manager is recognized for her dedication and work
A motorcyclist was left with minor injuries after getting into an accident with a vehicle.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital with minor injuries from crash
A police chase over a stolen vehicle ended in a crash.
Two arrested after police chase leaves two officers with minor injuries
If you are looking to travel down U.S. 50 Sunday, you might want to plan for a detour.
Part of US 50 will be closed Sunday

Latest News

Peggy Jo Bentley Jones Obit
Obituary: Jones, Peggy Jo Bentley
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lynch, Mary Lou
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lauer, Thelma L.
Elsie Heinselman Obit
Obituary: Heinselman, Elsie