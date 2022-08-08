Obituary: Goff, Norma Jeanne

Norma Jeanne Goff, 85, of Parkersburg, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022. She was born March 5, 1937, in Ritchie County, WV, the only child of the late Harriet Keith Taylor and Rufas Taylor.

She and her husband Carl L. Goff started the first grade together when she was 5 years old and he was 6 years old, they went on to graduate together from Pennsboro High School in 1954.

Norma and Carl were married for almost 67 years before his recent passing in February of this year.

Norma never made a bad pie. She was well known as a master of pastry and breads. The light, flakey, buttery pie crusts were epic and her mastery of fillings ran the gamut from black raspberry, apple, mincemeat, coconut, pecan, pumpkin, and chocolate. The holiday didn’t begin until her pies and rolls were on the table. She was also an amazing self-taught artist. As a child, she was constantly sketching faces, particularly women’s faces. She explored art from many facets. She taught herself to sew and weave. She had a period where she explored oil painting. At a later age, she excelled in the difficult medium of watercolors. Her beautiful weavings and watercolors have been displayed locally from festivals to the Parkersburg Art Center. She was a wonderful homemaker and she is dearly missed by her loved ones. We take solace in knowing Norma and Carl are reunited; they were each other’s hearts.

Left behind to cherish Norma’s memory are one son, Daniel Carl Goff (Kellie) of Madison, Alabama; two daughters, Deborah Denise Hardman of North Myrtle Beach, SC, and Deena Dawn Powell (Rick) of Shallotte, NC; grandchildren, Leslie Yetter (Bryon), Sean Andrew Powell, Erin Powell-Parsons (Channing), Ryan Powell, Jayson Goff, Zachary Goff (Emily), Joseph Goff and eight great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will gather 11 AM-1 PM, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green Street, Parkersburg WV. Interment will follow at the I.O.O.F Cemetery in Harrisville, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com

