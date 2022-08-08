Obituary: Goff, Norma Jeanne

Norma Jeanne Goff Obit
Norma Jeanne Goff Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Norma Jeanne Goff, 85, of Parkersburg, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022. She was born March 5, 1937, in Ritchie County, WV, the only child of the late Harriet Keith Taylor and Rufas Taylor.

She and her husband Carl L. Goff started the first grade together when she was 5 years old and he was 6 years old, they went on to graduate together from Pennsboro High School in 1954.

Norma and Carl were married for almost 67 years before his recent passing in February of this year.

Norma never made a bad pie. She was well known as a master of pastry and breads. The light, flakey, buttery pie crusts were epic and her mastery of fillings ran the gamut from black raspberry, apple, mincemeat, coconut, pecan, pumpkin, and chocolate. The holiday didn’t begin until her pies and rolls were on the table. She was also an amazing self-taught artist. As a child, she was constantly sketching faces, particularly women’s faces. She explored art from many facets. She taught herself to sew and weave. She had a period where she explored oil painting. At a later age, she excelled in the difficult medium of watercolors. Her beautiful weavings and watercolors have been displayed locally from festivals to the Parkersburg Art Center. She was a wonderful homemaker and she is dearly missed by her loved ones. We take solace in knowing Norma and Carl are reunited; they were each other’s hearts.

Left behind to cherish Norma’s memory are one son, Daniel Carl Goff (Kellie) of Madison, Alabama; two daughters, Deborah Denise Hardman of North Myrtle Beach, SC, and Deena Dawn Powell (Rick) of Shallotte, NC; grandchildren, Leslie Yetter (Bryon), Sean Andrew Powell, Erin Powell-Parsons (Channing), Ryan Powell, Jayson Goff, Zachary Goff (Emily), Joseph Goff and eight great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will gather 11 AM-1 PM, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green Street, Parkersburg WV. Interment will follow at the I.O.O.F Cemetery in Harrisville, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com

Lambert-Tatman is honored to serve the Goff family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was shot during a robbery.
Two shooting suspects are involved in DUI crash
Burger King district manager is recognized for her dedication and work
Burger King district manager is recognized for her dedication and work
A motorcyclist was left with minor injuries after getting into an accident with a vehicle.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital with minor injuries from crash
A police chase over a stolen vehicle ended in a crash.
Two arrested after police chase leaves two officers with minor injuries
If you are looking to travel down U.S. 50 Sunday, you might want to plan for a detour.
Part of US 50 will be closed Sunday

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Babcock, Brenda
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lauer, Thelma L.
Elsie Heinselman Obit
Obituary: Heinselman, Elsie
Patsy “Pat” Minnite, Sr. Obit
Obituary: Minnite, Sr., Patsy “Pat”