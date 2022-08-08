Obituary: Hambrick II, Herman Casto

Herman Casto Hambrick II Obit
Herman Casto Hambrick II Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Herman Casto Hambrick II, died peacefully on August 5, 2022, at home in Marietta, Ohio.  Herman was born April 8, 1933, in Spring Hill, West Virginia, the son of Herman Casto Hambrick and Evelyn Irene Chittum.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife June. Herman graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, WV; Duke University College of Engineering with a BE in EE, and Marietta College with an Accounting Certificate.

He married June on March 22, 1958, and they raised three children.  He was employed by Union Carbide Corporation working at their South Charleston, WV Technical Center; the Marietta Plastics plant; the Institute, WV plant; and the Sistersville, WV plant where he retired in 1986.  After working briefly at Mobay in New Martinsville, WV, Herman worked at the Marietta BP Amoco Plastics plant where he retired in 1999.  He continued to work as an electrical engineer for CADD Factor and CFI Engineering until the time of his death. He was a Registered Professional Engineer. Herman was an active member of the Marietta First Baptist Church where he served on various boards and sang in the choir.

He is survived by sons, Herman (Kim) Hambrick, III of Fleming and John (Lydia) Hambrick of Davis, WV; and daughter, Lynn (David) Broughton of Marietta; grandchildren, Allison (Chris) Laumann, Elizabeth VanPelt, John Hambrick II, Matthew Hambrick, Joseph Broughton, Megan Broughton, Elena Donnelly, Carolyn Broughton, and Carmen Donnelly; great-grandchildren, Georgia Laumann, Cooper Laumann, and Austin VanPelt.

Marietta Visitation will be Monday, August 8th at McClure Schafer Lankford Funeral Home from 2-4 and 6-8 with a service at 7:30 pm. Sutton.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 9th at 1:00 pm at Morrison United Methodist Church, Airport Road, Sutton, WV, where the funeral and graveside service will begin at 2:00 pm.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the outstanding service and support of Dr. Kelli Cawley and Kim Weckbacher.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pelotonia Cancer Research fund at www.pelotonia.org/profile/MB757681

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was shot during a robbery.
Two shooting suspects are involved in DUI crash
Burger King district manager is recognized for her dedication and work
Burger King district manager is recognized for her dedication and work
A motorcyclist was left with minor injuries after getting into an accident with a vehicle.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital with minor injuries from crash
A police chase over a stolen vehicle ended in a crash.
Two arrested after police chase leaves two officers with minor injuries
If you are looking to travel down U.S. 50 Sunday, you might want to plan for a detour.
Part of US 50 will be closed Sunday

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Babcock, Brenda
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lauer, Thelma L.
Elsie Heinselman Obit
Obituary: Heinselman, Elsie
Patsy “Pat” Minnite, Sr. Obit
Obituary: Minnite, Sr., Patsy “Pat”
Norma Jeanne Goff Obit
Obituary: Goff, Norma Jeanne