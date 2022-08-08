Obituary: Hambrick II, Herman Casto

Herman Casto Hambrick II, died peacefully on August 5, 2022, at home in Marietta, Ohio. Herman was born April 8, 1933, in Spring Hill, West Virginia, the son of Herman Casto Hambrick and Evelyn Irene Chittum.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife June. Herman graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, WV; Duke University College of Engineering with a BE in EE, and Marietta College with an Accounting Certificate.

He married June on March 22, 1958, and they raised three children. He was employed by Union Carbide Corporation working at their South Charleston, WV Technical Center; the Marietta Plastics plant; the Institute, WV plant; and the Sistersville, WV plant where he retired in 1986. After working briefly at Mobay in New Martinsville, WV, Herman worked at the Marietta BP Amoco Plastics plant where he retired in 1999. He continued to work as an electrical engineer for CADD Factor and CFI Engineering until the time of his death. He was a Registered Professional Engineer. Herman was an active member of the Marietta First Baptist Church where he served on various boards and sang in the choir.

He is survived by sons, Herman (Kim) Hambrick, III of Fleming and John (Lydia) Hambrick of Davis, WV; and daughter, Lynn (David) Broughton of Marietta; grandchildren, Allison (Chris) Laumann, Elizabeth VanPelt, John Hambrick II, Matthew Hambrick, Joseph Broughton, Megan Broughton, Elena Donnelly, Carolyn Broughton, and Carmen Donnelly; great-grandchildren, Georgia Laumann, Cooper Laumann, and Austin VanPelt.

Marietta Visitation will be Monday, August 8th at McClure Schafer Lankford Funeral Home from 2-4 and 6-8 with a service at 7:30 pm. Sutton.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 9th at 1:00 pm at Morrison United Methodist Church, Airport Road, Sutton, WV, where the funeral and graveside service will begin at 2:00 pm.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the outstanding service and support of Dr. Kelli Cawley and Kim Weckbacher.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pelotonia Cancer Research fund at www.pelotonia.org/profile/MB757681

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.