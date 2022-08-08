Obituary: Heinselman, Elsie

Elsie Heinselman, 91, of Port Orange, FL, passed away July 30th, 2022, at her daughter’s residence. She was born May 19th, 1931, a daughter to the late John R. Petty and Henrietta M. Petty (Murhl). Elsie was a member of the North End Church of Christ and worked as a Sales Associate for JC Penney for 40 years.

Surviving Elsie is her daughter Teresa Sieg (Raymond); sister Betty Houser; brother Marvin Petty (Joan); sister-in-law Becky Petty; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bill Heinselman, brother Gene Petty, and son Ted Heinselman.

Visitation for Elsie will be held Monday, August 8th, from 5-7 pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Elsie will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg.

