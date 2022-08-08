Obituary: Heinselman, Elsie

Elsie Heinselman Obit
Elsie Heinselman Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Elsie Heinselman, 91, of Port Orange, FL, passed away July 30th, 2022, at her daughter’s residence.  She was born May 19th, 1931, a daughter to the late John R. Petty and Henrietta M. Petty (Murhl).  Elsie was a member of the North End Church of Christ and worked as a Sales Associate for JC Penney for 40 years.

Surviving Elsie is her daughter Teresa Sieg (Raymond); sister Betty Houser; brother Marvin Petty (Joan); sister-in-law Becky Petty; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bill Heinselman, brother Gene Petty, and son Ted Heinselman.

Visitation for Elsie will be held Monday, August 8th, from 5-7 pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.  Elsie will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was shot during a robbery.
Two shooting suspects are involved in DUI crash
Burger King district manager is recognized for her dedication and work
Burger King district manager is recognized for her dedication and work
A motorcyclist was left with minor injuries after getting into an accident with a vehicle.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital with minor injuries from crash
A police chase over a stolen vehicle ended in a crash.
Two arrested after police chase leaves two officers with minor injuries
If you are looking to travel down U.S. 50 Sunday, you might want to plan for a detour.
Part of US 50 will be closed Sunday

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Babcock, Brenda
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lauer, Thelma L.
Patsy “Pat” Minnite, Sr. Obit
Obituary: Minnite, Sr., Patsy “Pat”
Norma Jeanne Goff Obit
Obituary: Goff, Norma Jeanne