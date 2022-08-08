Obituary: Johnson, Randy Jay “Outlaw”

Randy Jay “Outlaw” Johnson started a new journey on July 29, 2022. Randy was born in Parkersburg on July 21, 1961, the second son of Harold Dale Johnson II and Hollie Rhuenia Allmaker.

He spent his early years in Vienna, a few years in Wirt County, then in Coolville, Ohio, where he graduated from Federal Hocking High School. He was always industrious from an early age helping in a large garden every year and had a newspaper route in Vienna. He was very good at working with his hands, tearing things apart, and rebuilding them. Before he graduated from high school, he was working in a restaurant, riding his bicycle along a busy highway, even very late at night. This became a profession for him for a few years, working his way up to cook and manager in several different restaurants in the area. From there, he did construction and reconstruction on houses and businesses in the area, then into truck driving, which took him all over the U.S.

He was a good-hearted person, always giving to anyone in need, his time, his money, and his love. He took care of his grandmother Johnson, in his home, along with his son, Matthew. He was a prankster, and grandma would say, “that’s not funny, McGee,” but she loved every minute of that time. He, his wife, and small children took turns driving back and forth to Buchanan, WV, to care for his step-grandfather until his death, so he would not have to leave his home. Randy stayed during the week, and his wife and children stayed on weekends. Meantime, he continued to drive a truck. He cared for his mother when she became ill and was there for her during her illness and final days. He has been visiting his father in a nursing home, supplying him with the goodies he loves.

During his SPARE time, he visited his Aunt as regularly as possible, doing anything she needed to be done and taking her goodies. He was a loyal friend and neighbor of many people that we do not know the names of, but if he was your friend, you know who you are. His hobbies included deer hunting every year on his Great Aunt Georgia Showalter’s farm on Windy Ridge. She loved him and had given him a lifetime hunting permit on that farm. He worked every summer, mowing and keeping the property in a safe condition. The neighbors on Windy Ridge love and respect his dedication to that farm. He was looking forward to hunting there this year.

Another passion was old cars. Unfortunately, as he became older, and with the hard work that damaged his body, he was unable to function, even on a daily basis, without maximum pain. He still tried but suffered daily.

He was the grandson of Harold and Virginia Brotton Johnson and Ruby and William Allmaker, and the son of Harold Dale II and Hollie Johnson.

He is survived by his father, his brothers, Col. Harold Dale Johnson III, William Ryan Johnson, and his Aunt Barbara Johnson Hopkins. He married Teresa Hughes, Nov. 1987, who survives along with three children, Virginia Ann (Todd) Morris, Michael Shawn (Maranda) Johnson, Harold Matthew Johnson, and Joycelyn; and seven grandchildren: Aaliyah, Alyssa, Elijah, Adalyn; Gavin, Adele,-Jayce.

His children and grandchildren were the greatest joy of his life. He saw that they had everything they needed. He tried to give them his best advice for living a good life. He was able to spend more time with the grandkids, babysitting as needed. Those were for him, and I am sure for them, fun and games, and memories they will remember always.

He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, his mother, and his brother, Jerry Lynn Johnson.

Services will be at 11 am Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Pastor Malachi McDaniel officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg.

The visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8 PM.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.