Obituary: Jones, Peggy Jo Bentley

Peggy Jo Bentley Jones Obit
Peggy Jo Bentley Jones Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Peggy Jo Bentley Jones, 90, of Vienna, WV passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at her residence.

She was born May 6, 1932, in New Camp, KY, a daughter of the late Roy Lee and Edith Mae Stair Bentley. Peggy was a Pharmacy Tech. She attended Faith Baptist Church, enjoyed spending time with her church family, loved to bake, and enjoyed going to the beach and being with her children and grandchildren.

Peggy is survived by a family that will miss her dearly. Two daughters: Pamela J. Sabol of Morrisville, NC; Judith A. Jones of Vienna, WV; One son: Robert Scott Jones (Tammy) of Phoenix, AZ; Five grandchildren: James Jones with whom she resided, Eric Jones (Destiny), Ashton Jones, Jason Jones, and Justin Smith; two great-grandchildren: Jordan Jones and Alayna Kruse; two sisters: Betty M. McCoy of Vienna, WV; and Brenda Sitz of Avon, NC; one brother: Johnny Bentley of Winchester, VA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert C. Jones; three sisters, and three brothers.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastor Jim Yoak officiating. Interment will follow at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Parkersburg, WV. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve Peggy’s family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was shot during a robbery.
Two shooting suspects are involved in DUI crash
Burger King district manager is recognized for her dedication and work
Burger King district manager is recognized for her dedication and work
A motorcyclist was left with minor injuries after getting into an accident with a vehicle.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital with minor injuries from crash
A police chase over a stolen vehicle ended in a crash.
Two arrested after police chase leaves two officers with minor injuries
If you are looking to travel down U.S. 50 Sunday, you might want to plan for a detour.
Part of US 50 will be closed Sunday

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lynch, Mary Lou
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Babcock, Brenda
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lauer, Thelma L.
Elsie Heinselman Obit
Obituary: Heinselman, Elsie