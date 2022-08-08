Obituary: Jones, Peggy Jo Bentley

Peggy Jo Bentley Jones, 90, of Vienna, WV passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at her residence.

She was born May 6, 1932, in New Camp, KY, a daughter of the late Roy Lee and Edith Mae Stair Bentley. Peggy was a Pharmacy Tech. She attended Faith Baptist Church, enjoyed spending time with her church family, loved to bake, and enjoyed going to the beach and being with her children and grandchildren.

Peggy is survived by a family that will miss her dearly. Two daughters: Pamela J. Sabol of Morrisville, NC; Judith A. Jones of Vienna, WV; One son: Robert Scott Jones (Tammy) of Phoenix, AZ; Five grandchildren: James Jones with whom she resided, Eric Jones (Destiny), Ashton Jones, Jason Jones, and Justin Smith; two great-grandchildren: Jordan Jones and Alayna Kruse; two sisters: Betty M. McCoy of Vienna, WV; and Brenda Sitz of Avon, NC; one brother: Johnny Bentley of Winchester, VA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert C. Jones; three sisters, and three brothers.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastor Jim Yoak officiating. Interment will follow at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Parkersburg, WV. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve Peggy’s family.

