Obituary: Kiggans, Edward Bodie

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Edward Bodie Kiggans, 87, of Marietta, passed away at 5:34 pm on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his home.  He was born on March 1, 1935, at Archers Fork, a son of Clarence and Lucille West Kiggans.

Bodie was retired from American Cyanamid/Cytec and had served during Korea in the U. S. Army.  He was a devoted member of Soul’s Harbor Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School for many years.

He married Ute Popp Kiggans who preceded him in death.  Bodie is survived by his children, Elke Booth of Newark, OH, and William Kiggans (Yvette) of Marietta, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and sister Norma Kiggans Tait.

His parents, wife, brothers:  Donald, Richard, Warren, Charles, and Merle Kiggans and sister Grace Louise Kiggans preceded him in death.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday (Aug. 11) at 10:00 am at the Lawrence Baptist Cemetery with military rites. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

