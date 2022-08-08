Obituary: Lauer, Thelma L.

Thelma L. Lauer (The Pie Lady) of Whipple passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 10, 1934, in Marietta daughter of the late Clement and Monie Stewart Martin.

Thelma was a founding member of the Fearing Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept., one of two left. She dedicated 51 years plus of her life serving the fire department, and 46 years as an EMT serving the Fearing Twp. residents and neighboring communities. She will sadly be missed by many.

She enjoyed making Sunday dinners for the family every week. She spent countless hours in the kitchen baking hundreds of pies for the Fire Dept., family, and friends every year and many, many dozens of cookies, mostly to be given away. She was always ready to lend a hand anywhere she could to help someone.

She raised 3 sons: Jerry (Sherry) Lauer, Gregory (Henrietta Jacks) Lauer, Jeffrey (Chriss) Lauer all living next to her; 5 grandkids: Ryan Lauer, Tiffany Rummer, Christopher Lauer, Kelsey Edwards, Jeni Erb; 7 great grandkids: Leigha Lauer, Blake Lauer, McKenna Rummer, Madison Lauer, Corbin Lauer, Blaire Edwards, Jenelle Erb. She was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 3 sisters and her husband Carl D. Lauer.

Special thanks to her niece Marsha Pritchett for taking her to many doctor’s appointments and hours setting them up.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (Aug. 10) at 10:30 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Dalzell Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Fearing Township Fire Dept, 1975 Stanleyville Road, Whipple, OH 45788.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.