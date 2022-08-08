Obituary: Lauer, Thelma L.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thelma L. Lauer (The Pie Lady) of Whipple passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 10, 1934, in Marietta daughter of the late Clement and Monie Stewart Martin.

Thelma was a founding member of the Fearing Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept., one of two left. She dedicated 51 years plus of her life serving the fire department, and 46 years as an EMT serving the Fearing Twp. residents and neighboring communities. She will sadly be missed by many.

She enjoyed making Sunday dinners for the family every week. She spent countless hours in the kitchen baking hundreds of pies for the Fire Dept., family, and friends every year and many, many dozens of cookies, mostly to be given away. She was always ready to lend a hand anywhere she could to help someone.

She raised 3 sons: Jerry (Sherry) Lauer, Gregory (Henrietta Jacks) Lauer, Jeffrey (Chriss) Lauer all living next to her; 5 grandkids: Ryan Lauer, Tiffany Rummer, Christopher Lauer, Kelsey Edwards, Jeni Erb; 7 great grandkids: Leigha Lauer, Blake Lauer, McKenna Rummer, Madison Lauer, Corbin Lauer, Blaire Edwards, Jenelle Erb. She was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 3 sisters and her husband Carl D. Lauer.

Special thanks to her niece Marsha Pritchett for taking her to many doctor’s appointments and hours setting them up.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (Aug. 10) at 10:30 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Dalzell Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Fearing Township Fire Dept, 1975 Stanleyville Road, Whipple, OH 45788.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was shot during a robbery.
Two shooting suspects are involved in DUI crash
Burger King district manager is recognized for her dedication and work
Burger King district manager is recognized for her dedication and work
A motorcyclist was left with minor injuries after getting into an accident with a vehicle.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital with minor injuries from crash
A police chase over a stolen vehicle ended in a crash.
Two arrested after police chase leaves two officers with minor injuries
If you are looking to travel down U.S. 50 Sunday, you might want to plan for a detour.
Part of US 50 will be closed Sunday

Latest News

Peggy Jo Bentley Jones Obit
Obituary: Jones, Peggy Jo Bentley
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lynch, Mary Lou
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Babcock, Brenda
Elsie Heinselman Obit
Obituary: Heinselman, Elsie