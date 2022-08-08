Obituary: Lynch, Mary Lou

Mary Lou Lynch, 96, of West Union WV, formerly of St. Charles MO, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Stonerise of Parkersburg.

She was born October 2, 1925, in Troy WV a daughter of the late Herman and Wilda B. Burton Yeater.

She retired from Camden Clark Medical Center after 23 years as a nursing assistant. She attended Hope Freewill Baptist Church.

Mary Lou is survived by her brother: Herman Paul Yeater (Barbara) of Vienna, WV; sister-in-law: Orma Lou Yeater of West Union, WV.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard B. Lynch, three sisters: Norma Lee Armentrout (Larry), Doris May Prim (Johnny), and Evelyn Ann Nelson (Charles); one brother: William Donald Yeater.

A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Vienna with Steven Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Clarksburg, WV. Visitation will be from 4-8p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.

