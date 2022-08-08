Obituary: McKee, Mary Ella

Mary Ella McKee, 95, of Millstone, WV, was greeted by her Savior and Friend, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 6:25 p.m.

Mary was known as “Granny Kee,” a loving wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mary was born in Lockney, WV, on September 16, 1926. In her early years, Mary attended both Normantown High School and Calhoun High School, graduating from Calhoun in 1944. After graduation, she worked as a secretary for the West Virginia University Extension Agency in Gilmer County, WV, until her marriage to Gordon D. McKee on January 12, 1947. Gordon was her high school sweetheart, best friend, and the love of her life. They were married for 66 full and love-filled years until Gordon’s passing in September 2013. Mary was a Christian. She and Gordon lived out their relationship with Christ faithfully for 30 years as members of Albert’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Sand Ridge, WV. Mary served there as a teacher and treasurer, as well as in various other offices during time there. She was a devoted homemaker and was well known for her ability to prepare amazing dinners for her immediate and extended family. Mary loved birds, and her favorite was the Eastern Bluebird. She also dearly loved camping, trout fishing mountain streams with her husband, and expressing her creative side as a member of the “Home Maker’s Circle.”

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Gordon D. McKee, parents Joseph and Bessie Moore, and brothers Russell, Max, Blair, and Gerald.

Mary is survived by her dear sister Wilda Kuhl of Glenville, WV. She is also survived by daughters Myra Lynn Painter and husband Joseph of Gandeeville, WV; Debra Jo Young and husband Rodney of Elkview, WV; and Karen White and husband Gary of Gainesville, VA; seven grandchildren, Beth Tanner and husband Jeff, Matthew Painter and wife Michelle, Rebecca Kelly and husband Art, Brian Young and wife Becky, Ryan Foroughi and wife Angela, Cyrus Foroughi and wife Dulcy, Sophia Mathias-Simpson and husband Luke; and fourteen great-grandchildren: Zane, Brock, J.D., Jebediah, Caleb, Cole, Ella, Lucy, Rylee, Brody, Emma, Abigail, Sadie, and Summer. Mary is also survived by many dearly loved nieces and nephews.

Her family will be welcoming family and friends at the Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, from 12:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m.

The funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Pastors Rick Swearingen and David Weaver.

Burial will follow the service at Albert’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Sand Ridge, WV.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Albert’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 4341 Sycamore Rd., Millstone, WV, 25261.

