Obituary: Minnite, Sr., Patsy “Pat”

Patsy “Pat” Minnite, Sr., 82, of Vienna, WV, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital ER, Belpre Campus.

He was born December 27, 1939, in Meadowbrook, WV, a son of the late Pasquale “Patsy” and Rosa Oppedisano Minnite.

Pat graduated in 1958 from Shinnston High School in Shinnston, WV. He attended Fairmont State and graduated from technical school in Canton, Ohio where he learned his trade. His career started in 1970 with Partitions, Inc. In 1980, Pat founded the PM Company, which his family still owns and operates. Pat Minnite built more than just Commercial Real Estate in the Mid-Ohio Valley. He built his life in Vienna. He built a strong family and a large base of friends. He built pride in his community and a legacy of giving. He was a builder of hope and dreams. One of Pat’s proudest accomplishments was creating the “Spirit of Giving Fund”, which is a PMC charitable effort that was started 15 years ago. Pat and his family have been known for their philanthropy throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley. Most important to Pat was his family, who meant everything to him. He supported his children and grandchildren in all of their sporting events and activities through the years.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife, Judy Clise Minnite, whom he married on January 21, 1961; one daughter, Karmyn Minnite Conley (Yale) of Vienna; two sons, Pat Minnite, Jr. (Tracie) and Jason Minnite (Kristin), both of Vienna; nine grandchildren, Cienna VanDyke (Dan), Vinnie Conley (Lindsay), Cale Conley (Emma), Raemy Conley, Zayne Minnite (Erin Casper), Jalyn, Aleena, Chase and Tanner Minnite; nine great-grandchildren, Vince, Dominic, Vail, Navy, Pasquale, Roma, Louie, Bodhi and Barrett; one sister, Shirley VanGilder of Bridgeport, WV; and one brother, Joseph Minnite of Clarksburg, WV.

In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by two sisters, Katherine Minnite and Tressa Goots; one brother, Frank Minnite; and mother-in-law, Ruby Clise.

Funeral services will be 11 AM, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Grand Pointe Conference & Reception Center in Vienna, WV, with Father John Gallagher officiating.

The visitation will be Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the Grand Pointe Conference & Reception Center in Vienna, WV from 1 PM-7 PM.

Following visitation on Tuesday from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. will be a “Celebration of Life Gathering” at Grand Pointe to share stories, thoughts, and inspirations about Pat Sr.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the “Spirit of Giving Fund” at Parkersburg Area Community Foundation, PO Box 1762, Parkersburg, WV, 26102-1762.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com The Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Minnite family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.