Obituary: Reed, Christian “Chris” Jean-Claude William

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Christian “Chris” Jean-Claude William Reed, 76, peacefully went home with Jesus early Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was born on December 18, 1945, in Cherbourg, Normandy, France.

He was the first child and only son of William and Liliane Jourdan Reed. Raised primarily in Parkersburg, he graduated from Parkersburg Catholic High School and then served in the US Navy during Vietnam. After returning home, he began a 30-year career with Johns Manville, retiring as a chief operator. His final place of employment was Lowes in Marietta, OH. Chris enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and baking cakes for others. He was an active member of Pine Grove Baptist Church, where he loved serving Jesus.

Chris is survived by Tawnya Whitacre Reed, wife of nearly 21 years. Stepson Caleb Runion  (wife) Andrea, (grandchildren) Sophia, and Cameron. Stepdaughter Brittnie Runion Saliba  (husband) Alex, (grandchildren) Olivia, Owen, and Bailey. Sisters: Marie Reed Weekley (husband), Don and Jacqueline Reed Haycook. Brothers-in-law: David Flynt and John Whitacre (wife) Lori. He was blessed by an abundance of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law (John & Joyce Bunting Whitacre), a sister (Kathy Reed Flynt), and a brother-in-law (Walter Haycook).

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Pine Grove Baptist Church on state route 2.

Pastor Michael Rubin will officiate the service. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

