Parkersburg man arrested following police pursuit in Jackson County

By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man was arrested Monday after a vehicle pursuit with Sheriff’s deputies in the Medina area of Jackson County, West Virginia.

According to a post on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Eric Charles Liotti is charged with fleeing in a vehicle, a felony.

Deputy Thompson came into contact with Liotti after calls came in for an individual driving all over the road, endangering the lives of other drivers on the road.

According to the post, the pursuit was lengthy and dangerous.

Liotti crashed into a rural location ending the pursuit. No one was injured.

Liotti was arraigned and taken to the South Central Regional Jail.

