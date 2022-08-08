Ritchie County HS installing new turf fields and eight-lane track

ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ritchie County High School is getting a new look for its athletics facilities.

The high school is in the process of installing new turf fields -- including the football, baseball and softball fields -- and an eight-lane track for its athletics.

The school’s athletic director, Chris Wells says that the conditions of the fields and facilities were in need of change and that some of the facilities have not seen any renovations since the school’s opening.

“Our bleachers, actually everything has been here since the school’s been built. Well, first couple of years they did have to play the home games at another site. We had a couple playoff games that we were supposed to host, but the field wasn’t in any condition to play in at home. But the bleachers themselves, they’ve been here for 30 years. So, it just needed some upgrading to all of that,” says Wells.

Wells says the project is roughly four-point-two million dollars and will include renovations to the home and visiting bleachers and press boxes.

He also says that the school is hoping the turf for the football field is complete before the start of the season. And the entire project is expected to be complete by the middle of October.

