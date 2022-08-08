West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union hosts annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ event

Annual stuff the bus event held by West Virginia Central
Annual stuff the bus event held by West Virginia Central(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual event saw over 700 people apply for financial help in the classroom. This was an one hundred person increase from last years event.

Teachers at the event say they will use it for school supplies, educational decorations or just learning tools in general.

Jackson Elementary art teacher Kay Mason says she will use it for what the school allotment won’t cover.

“I use the $25 for things I can’t purchase with my school allotment. Year after year we get a school allotment but it usually stays the same and of course everything goes up so you get less. So I use it for our PBIS rewards system,” Mason said.

For West Virginia Central they know that contributing to teachers will also help contribute to the students and our future leaders.

“With the different challenges we have all faced with education over the past few years we need to make sure we’re giving them every opportunity and every tool that they need to support their education,” Michelle Fitcher said.

West Virginia Central also hosts other events like ‘Stuff the Bus’ throughout the year.

