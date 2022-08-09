1 dead after US Coast Guard, boat collide in Puerto Rico

The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel...
The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel Rosario, was injured.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter and a Puerto Rico fishing boat collided Monday in an incident that killed one person and injured another, officials said.

Monday’s accident occurred in the early afternoon near the northern coastal town of Dorado, according to a U.S. Coast Guard statement.

The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel Rosario, was injured.

The two were aboard a 23-foot (seven-meter) commercial fishing vessel called Desakata, while the U.S. Coast Guard was traveling in 154-foot (47-meter) fast-response cutter, officials said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects are caught following DUI.
Two shooting suspects are involved in DUI crash
A Wood County man is going to prison for at least 15 years.
Wood County man sentenced to at least 15 years in prison for incest and sexual abuse
If you are looking to travel down U.S. 50 Sunday, you might want to plan for a detour.
Part of US 50 will be closed Sunday
A motorcyclist was left with minor injuries after getting into an accident with a vehicle.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital with minor injuries from crash
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Three people facing drug charges after warrant search in Meigs County

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally on...
Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate
Meeting called by Little Hocking Volunteer fire department
“There’s only one answer and that’s Little Hocking E.M.S.”
FILE PHOTO - A Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture in her back...
Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landing
W.VA. Trucking Association collects donations for K.Y. flooding victims
W.VA. Truckers collect donations for K.Y. flooding victims