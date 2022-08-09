Ashton Kutcher says he battled vasculitis for a year

Ashton Kutcher, pictured here on May 7, 2010, said he battled a rare form of vasculitis for a year.(David Shankbone / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - Ashton Kutcher disclosed that he battled an autoimmune disease for over a year.

During an interview for an upcoming episode of National Geographic’s “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge,” the actor said he had a rare form of vasculitis

According to Kutcher, the condition affected his sight, hearing and mobility, and that it took him more than a year to recover.

Vasculitis happens when a body’s immune system starts to attack arteries, veins and small capillaries. It can cause issues with blood flow and can result in significant organ damage.

Over-the-counter medicines can be used for minor cases, while more serious cases can be treated with steroids.

Actor-director Harold Ramis, best known for films including “Stripes,” “Ghostbusters” and “Groundhog Day,” died of vasculitis in 2014, four years after he contracted the condition.

