Children’s Listening Place holds fundraiser at Outback Steakhouse in Vienna

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today until 10 p.m. the Children’s Listening Place will hold a fundraiser at Outback Steakhouse.

If you eat at Outback tonight and ask about the CLP fundraiser 20% of your check will be donated to the CLP.

All of the funds that are donated today will be given to the CLP for funding that has been cut in the recent years.

“Our funding was cut this year, our federal grants were cut. So that will fill the gap where we were cut. We do not charge for any of our services here at the center so that will help fill the gap where those cuts were made,” said Assistant Director, Julie Nutter.

Nutter says she came up with this idea from other child advocacy centers across the country.

With the cuts in budget Nutter hopes that they can find a way to create more fundraisers to fill that gap.

