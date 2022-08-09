Football Frenzy First Look: Williamstown Yellowjackets

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

In this Football Frenzy First Look, the Williamstown Yellowjackets discuss their first week with pads on as well as what their biggest motivation is for this upcoming season.

The Yellowjackets have built a great bond together in their locker room, and each player knows that they have each other’s backs on the field.

“I mean any time you’re together with a group of guys for how long we’ve been together. You’re going to form relationships. I mean we spend more time with each other than we do with our own family it seems like. So we’re basically family,” said senior running back, Rickie Allen.

Williamstown has had a great summer of workouts, but they have been ready to get the pads on and start the real football work.

“It was good to hit the people for once. It’s kind of a big jump just because most of the underclassmen are the people on the scout. So it’s really fun to go against other varsity players from other cities,” said senior Harbor Haught.

Working hard throughout the summer is not easy work. These players put themselves through physical wear and tear as well as insane heat.

“I think we’re getting pretty good at our base scheme stuff. They’re starting to understand what we’re trying to do offensively and defensively. I think our mental toughness has really started to shine through,” said Head Coach Chris Beck. “Sometimes in August and summer, it’s a grind. I mean guys can sometimes lose mental focus, but today our guys have responded well. They’ve shown a lot of mental toughness and everyday they come with a good attitude and they’re trying to get better.”

The Yellowjackets are ready for their revenge tour season, and looks forward to getting out on the field for week one.

“I’d like to see us continue to progress and get better. I mean I feel like we’ve gotten a lot better since the beginning of camp. Like we said ten practices last week and then we have a scrimmage at the end of this week that I’m really excited for,” said senior Logan White. “See if we can go against some other competition. But, just keep getting better everyday and striving to reach our goal of winning a state championship.”

Williamstown opens up their regular season on Aug. 26 as they travel to Waterford for a game with the Wildcats.

