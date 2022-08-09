Friends and colleagues remember Mark Bradley and his impact on the community

Marietta, Ohio (WTAP) -

A Marietta man who was one of the voices of athletics in the Mid-Ohio Valley and passed away Thursday August 4th.

Mark Bradley died at home peacefully surrounded by his family at the age of 52.

Mark Bradley was born and raised in Marietta.

He played baseball at Marietta High School and for the Ohio University Bobcats.

His impact in sports is shown as he was inducted into the Marietta High School, the Mid Ohio Valley and Ohio University.

Off the field, Mark served as the 20th president of People’s Bank, and broadcasted local high school and college sports on WMOA for 30 years.

Johnny Wharff, President of WMOA said he broadcasted with Mark for 30 years.

“Mark had tremendous charisma. Just when he walked in a room. He was a man of tremendous faith and focus. I think one probably lent itself to the other.”

Mark Duckworth… the Chairman of the MHS Athletic Hall of Fame said he was teammates with Mark in high school and many years after.

“Everything that he touched he had an impact on and he made it better. And to leave things better than how you find them is a great way to live and that just sums up who Mark Bradley was.”

Former WTAP sports director Jim Wharton is a committee member of the Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame.

He says Mark’s passing is a big loss.

“He’ll be missed and will he be replaced? Certainly someone will fill in his place but you really can’t replace a Mark Bradley.

Johnny said that now that Mark’s gone, there is a void.

“I’m confident that things will move forward, but he will be greatly missed.”

Wharff says a memorial has been set up to honor Mark.

The Team Bradley Fund at the Marietta Community foundation is said to honor his memory and benefit children in the area.

“This team Bradley that developed is really something that’s big and it’s going to continue on and continue his memory, help people as he did all the time. And so we would encourage people to look into that at the Marietta Community Foundation and maybe keep his legacy alive.

If you’d like to donate to the Fund, you can do so at the Marietta Community Foundation on Front Street.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.