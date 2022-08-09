Memorial Bridge will soon transition to one-way only

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Starting August 15th the Memorial Bridge will be going from two-way traffic to one-way due to continued traffic violations.

Soon drivers will only be able to pass from Parkersburg to Belpre over the Memorial Bridge. No longer will drivers be able to enter the bridge on the Belpre side and pass over to Parkersburg.

Officials are making that change for what they call safety reasons.

According to a news release, limiting traffic to only one way is meant to increase safety for both drivers and construction workers.

Ken Szeliga who is the Vice President of Construction and Operations for the Parkersburg Bridge Partners said that due to number of violations they couldn’t wait any longer to make the change.

There were several reasons for choosing the Parkersburg side as the entrance; the primary reason is the toll booth.

On the Parkersburg side, drivers have to stop at the toll booth before passing through to Belpre.

This will also help cut down on oversized vehicles, which Ken says has been an issue.

Parkersburg Police will continue to watch traffic on the bridge.

As drivers get use to the new traffic pattern, they will transition out the police and only use the tollbooth workers.

The toll amount is staying the same.

Ken said they will continue to look into ways to bring back the two way traffic but as of now… this change is indefinite.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.