Obituary: Dettorre, Frank

Frank Dettorre, 99, WWII Air Force veteran of Marietta, Ohio, passed from this life peacefully after a brief illness on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

He was born August 20, 1922, in Steubenville, Ohio, a son of Patsy and Leona Paoloemelio Dettorre, and was so looking forward to his 100th birthday. Frank was employed and retired from Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel. He was formerly a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Steubenville and First Baptist Church upon moving to Marietta.

He is survived by his wife Josephine (they would have celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in October); son Michael Dettorre (Christine); grandchildren Micha Anthony (Grog), Seth Dettorre (Noell); great-grandchildren Trent and Cohn Anthony and Liam and Ellie Dettorre,

He is also survived by brother Alfred Dettorre and sisters Anna Rose Luparello and Janet “Ginger” Truax, along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, brothers George Dottorre, Julius Dettorre, and sister Eleanor Keenan.

In accordance with Frank’s wishes, cremation will be observed with no services. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

The family wishes to thank Tern, Keisha, Rachel, and nurses and aides at Harmar Place. Although brief, he began to feel at home there.

Also, thanks to the nurses, patient techs, and Dr. Dennis at Marietta Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care.

