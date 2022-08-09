Obituary: Hadding, Larry E.

Larry E. Hadding, age 57, of Groveport, OH, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 10, 1964, in Lima, OH, a son of the late Victor Paul Sr. and Grace Sydenia Miller Hadding.

He was a 1982 Graduate of Caldwell High School and earned his Associate of Industrial Engineering Degree in 2007 from Washington State Community College in Marietta, OH. He enjoyed camping, fishing, riding his motorcycle, and supporting his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. Larry loved playing with his grandbabies.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters Beverly Rice and Martha Spears.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Holly J. Shock Hadding, whom he married on August 7, 2010; daughters Carrie (Ryan) Larrick, Tiffany (Wes) Moore, all of Caldwell, and Teresa (Brent) Holdren of Marietta, OH; son Chris Holdren of Groveport; grandchildren Hailey (Chase) Bennett, Shiaunna Larrick, Taylor Hill, Raelynne Moore, Kaleb Mackie, Jouryn Larrick, Bricker Moore, and Skyler Holdren; siblings Victor Paul Jr. (Kathy) Hadding of Elida, OH, George Andrews of Jesup, GA, Vickie (Justin) Williams of Marietta, and Carol Cash of Seville, OH; his two beloved pets dog Zeus and cat Walter. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends for visitation Friday, August 12, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, and Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A funeral service will conclude visitation Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 3:00 PM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel with Dave Griffin officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Lowell, OH. Memorial contributions may be directed in Larry’s Honor to the American Cancer Society.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at The James Cancer Center and Capital City Hospice for all the excellent care they provided Larry. Please join us in remembering Larry by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

