Obituary: Hickman, Lucy Mae

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Lucy Mae Hickman, 63, of Marietta, passed away at 6:15 pm, Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Lucy was born July 30, 1959, in Marietta, a daughter of Leander Farnsworth, Jr. and Louise Mugrage Farnsworth. She enjoyed listening to music, dancing, and spending time with grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her son Ryan (Ashley) Patel of Belpre, two grandchildren, Gavin and Zoey, siblings: Leander (Linn) Farnsworth, Larry “Bub” Farnsworth, Laura (Francis) Simpson, Ruth (Timothy) Burdette, special friend Ramesh Patel and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Maudie Kitts, Rosie Hawkins, and Linda Meeks.

The memorial service will be held on Saturday (Aug. 13) at 2:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Family will greet friends before the service from 12 noon until 2. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

