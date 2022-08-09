Obituary: Kurner, Charles Irwin

Charles Irwin Kurner, 94, of Glenwood, Marietta, Ohio, passed away on August 7, 2022. He was born in Steubenville, Ohio, on April 18, 1928, the son of Mabel and Ray Kurner. He was a graduate of Steubenville High School and later a graduate of Marietta College with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. After college, he served in the Navy for four years during the Korean War. He retired from American Cyanamid, where he had been a microbiologist.

On March 12, 1955, Chuck married Marian Lloyd Kurner, whom he had known since seventh grade. Theirs was a long and happy marriage in which together they shared a love of travel, opera, theater, classical music, and symphony concerts with many close friends. They both enjoyed working “behind the scenes” with the Mid Ohio Valley Players.

Chuck was involved in many community activities, including volunteering for Franciscan Meals on Wheels and serving on the board of the River City Symphony. He was a member of the Junior Reading Club and a docent at Campus Martius Museum. He and Marian were lifelong members of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Marietta, where he sang in the church choir for many years.

Preceding Chuck in death were his parents and one sister, Dorothy Kurner Lechner, as well as his sister-in-law Ruth Lloyd Short and brother-in-law Franklin Lloyd.

Calling hours will be from 10 until 11 on Thursday (Aug. 11) before a memorial service at 11:00 am at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church with the Reverend Gene Sheppard officiating. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

