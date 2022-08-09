Obituary: Life, Steven Russell

Steven Russell Life, 63, of Murraysville, passed away July 25, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society at his own request. Steve is survived by his wife, Terah (Weaver) Life. They had an incredible bond together.

Survived by children, Zachary Life, Samantha Life, her daughter Cheyenne and his youngest son Matthew Life and mother-in-law Joyce (Wigal) Weaver. Also, Alisha Burk, who Steve loved as his own. Her children Dawson, Tucker, and Jared- 3 of the orneriest boys - who loved Steve and called him their Pop. Steves’ little dog Jilly Bean survived him as well.

Steve loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and like to work on cars.

He was a wonderful builder of anything and everything.

They loved farm life and all of their animals.

He was one of the good ones.

In Lieu of flowers, a savings account will be set up for Matthew at Peoples Bank.

