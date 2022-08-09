Obituary: Lockhart, Patty

Patty Lockhart was called home to be with her lord on August 6, 2022. Pat was born in Parkersburg, WV, on December 11, 1933, to Rosco and Goldie Smith.

She graduated from Wirt County High School in 1951. Resided in Florida for 25 years, where she was employed by OPM as a property manager. Retired in 1997, moved back to Wirt County for 15 years on the old homestead, then moved back to Florida in 2012 to be with Family. Her great love was being with family, boating on the Withlacoochee River, grilling out, and having fire pit chats. Loved the beach and spending time with my grandchildren. A Tampa Bay Rays fan. Pat never forgot her WV heritage. When in Florida joined, a friend from church told her about WV Society Club, where Pat also became membership director.

Pat is survived by two sons. Dennis Lockhart and his wife (MJ) living in St. Petersburg, FL, and Steven Lockhart and (Tess) living in Dunnellon, FL. Two Sisters, Juanita Coakley, and Dixie Tanner, both of Elizabeth, WV. Pat has nine grandchildren and 12 Great grandchildren, and several loved nephews and nieces.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Remma Lockhart and son Timothy Lockhart and three sisters.

She made a point to let us know, she lived a good life, did what she wanted to do, and was ready at any time to meet her maker. She was loved by many, and she loved all. She will be remembered and missed very much.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 13, 2002, at 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Burial will be in the K of P Cemetery at Elizabeth, WV.

Visitation will be Saturday from noon until service time at 2:00 pm Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

