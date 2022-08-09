Obituary: McDonald, Mildred J.

Mildred J. McDonald, 86, of Belpre, gained her Heavenly wings on July 27, 2022, joining her Father, William Andrew, and Mother Edna Mae Hayes, oldest daughter Linda Robinson (Glen), oldest son William “Bill” Maxson (Monique), youngest daughter Betty Bryant (David) and youngest son Frederick “Lil Bro Fred” Maxson (Lynn) in a Heavenly reunion like no other!

She is survived by her husband Thomas “Pa Fred” McDonald, daughter Becky Holland and step-daughter Nancy Hashman. She is also survived by ten grandchildren Kevin Kesterson (Carrie), Carrie Warren (Matt), Amanda Gortney (Joe), William “Kenny” Holland III (Stephanie), Jamie Gainer (Fiance Scott), Lisa Hadden (Chris), David “Buddy Bill” Bryant II (Ester), Robert Lacy Jr. (Lisa), TJ McDonald and Ashely Hashman, fourteen great-grandchildren Bryce, Kyle, Drew, McKenzie, Madison, Joey, Josh, Ashley, Will, Alex, Samantha, Dana, Madison, Grace and three great-great-grandchildren Charlie, Lily-Mae Cecile, and Quincy.

Mildred enjoyed angels, camping, sitting on the front porch, flowers, and canasta tournaments with the family and the losing team doing all the chores.

Per her request, there will be no visitation or service.

A private family gathering will be held later in her honor.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

