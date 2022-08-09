Obituary: Moore, Sr., Fred Dwain

Fred Dwain Moore, Sr., 70, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 7, 2022, at his residence under the loving care of his family.

He was born on July 24, 1952, in Waverly, WV, the son of the late Frederick Samuel “Buck” and Julena Bernice Green Moore.

Fred was a proud Marine and was honored to serve his country. He served in Vietnam and was a member of American Legion Post 15 and the VFW Post 1212. He worked for Westbrook Trucking for many years and then joined the staff at the Wood County Airport, from where he retired. He served with the Waverly Volunteer Fire Department for several years. Fred was an avid football fan, especially following the WV Mountaineers and his beloved Steelers. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and his cat Murdoch. The main focus of his attention was his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Fred is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Deb Westbrook Moore, five children Fred D. Moore, Jr. (Cheryl), Lori Malcomb (Dave), Michelle James (Tim), Brent Moore, Greg Moore, eleven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, three brothers Jim Moore, Brian Moore, Pat Peters and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister “Sis” Winemiller and three brothers, Jack Moore, Jerry Moore, and Butch Moore. Funeral services will be 1 pm Thursday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery with full military rites by American Legion Post #15.

Visitation will be from 5 - 8 on Wednesday and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

To protect the vulnerable attendees, the family asks that masks be worn for the visitation and funeral service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

