Obituary: Simmons, Norma

Surrounded by her loving family, Norma Simmons, 72, of Palestine, WV, passed away following a short illness. Born in Welch, WV, she was the daughter of the late Virgil D. and Flossie Mae Browning Lester.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Clarence, Edward, and infant brothers Roy D and Robert Ray; sisters Helen Blankenship and Barbara Walker; brothers-in-law Jim Simmons, Vennie Blankenship, and Johnny Walker; sister-in-law Sueann Lester and father-in-law and mother-in-law Jack and Virginia Simmons.

Mrs. Simmons was a member of Two Runs Baptist Church. She owned a cleaning business and, for a time, worked at Chicago Rawhide, where gaskets were made out of leather. She enjoyed watching her hummingbirds and flowers, collecting figurines, and volunteering at the Hope Shop in Elizabeth, WV.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years Frank Simmons; daughter Tammy Tanner (Bob Hickman); grandson Zachary Tanner (Rachael Goff); greatgrandchildren who were her sunshine, Rhett David and Aliyha Brooke Tanner; in-laws Jack and Sue Simmons, Paul and Lisa Simmons, Barbara Sims, Daleen Simmons, and Kathy Bryant; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 11, 2022, beginning at 11:00 am until 1:00 pm, followed by the funeral at 1:00 pm.

Interment will be at Two Runs Cemetery in Palestine, WV. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Simmons family.

