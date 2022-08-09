Obituary: Simmons, Norma

Norma Simmons Obit
Norma Simmons Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Surrounded by her loving family, Norma Simmons, 72, of Palestine, WV, passed away following a short illness. Born in Welch, WV, she was the daughter of the late Virgil D. and Flossie Mae Browning Lester.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Clarence, Edward, and infant brothers Roy D and Robert Ray; sisters Helen Blankenship and Barbara Walker; brothers-in-law Jim Simmons, Vennie Blankenship, and Johnny Walker; sister-in-law Sueann Lester and father-in-law and mother-in-law Jack and Virginia Simmons.

Mrs. Simmons was a member of Two Runs Baptist Church. She owned a cleaning business and, for a time, worked at Chicago Rawhide, where gaskets were made out of leather.  She enjoyed watching her hummingbirds and flowers, collecting figurines, and volunteering at the Hope Shop in Elizabeth, WV.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years Frank Simmons; daughter Tammy Tanner (Bob Hickman); grandson Zachary Tanner (Rachael Goff); greatgrandchildren who were her sunshine, Rhett David and Aliyha Brooke Tanner; in-laws Jack and Sue Simmons, Paul and Lisa Simmons, Barbara Sims, Daleen Simmons, and Kathy Bryant; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 11, 2022, beginning at 11:00 am until 1:00 pm, followed by the funeral at 1:00 pm.

Interment will be at Two Runs Cemetery in Palestine, WV.  Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Simmons family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wood County man is going to prison for at least 15 years.
Wood County man sentenced to at least 15 years in prison for incest and sexual abuse
Two suspects are caught following DUI.
Two shooting suspects are involved in DUI crash
According to a post on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Eric Charles Liotti...
Parkersburg man arrested following police pursuit in Jackson County
If you are looking to travel down U.S. 50 Sunday, you might want to plan for a detour.
Part of US 50 will be closed Sunday
Christian “Chris” Jean-Claude William Reed Obit
Obituary: Reed, Christian “Chris” Jean-Claude William

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lockhart, Patty
Lucy Mae Hickman Obit
Obituary: Hickman, Lucy Mae
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: McDonald, Mildred J.
Fred Dwain Moore, Sr. Obit
Obituary: Moore, Sr., Fred Dwain