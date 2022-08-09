UPDATE: Motion hearing to continue trial for Victor L. Thompson murder trial

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man accused of killing an Akron man was back in court today for a motion hearing.

The motion hearing was held in Wood County Judge Jason Wharton’s courtroom.

Victor L. Thompson was indicted on two counts of murder and one count of burglary in connection to the May 2021 killing of Darren Salaam.

In todays hearing Judge Wharton approved the motion to let witnesses testify remotely.

Other motions were held for defendant Rhonda Bay who was indicted on an accessory after the fact to murder and Vincent Cross who was indicted on the same charge.

Bay was granted $50,000 bond with home confinement while Cross was denied his motion to be released from home confinement.

Another motion hearing is set to be held on September 6 and the trial is set to begin October 3.

