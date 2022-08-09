UPDATE: Motion hearing to continue trial for Victor L. Thompson murder trial

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man accused of killing an Akron man was back in court today for a motion hearing.

The motion hearing was held in Wood County Judge Jason Wharton’s courtroom.

Victor L. Thompson was indicted on two counts of murder and one count of burglary in connection to the May 2021 killing of Darren Salaam.

In todays hearing Judge Wharton approved the motion to let witnesses testify remotely.

Other motions were held for defendant Rhonda Bay who was indicted on an accessory after the fact to murder and Vincent Cross who was indicted on the same charge.

Bay was granted $50,000 bond with home confinement while Cross was denied his motion to be released from home confinement.

Another motion hearing is set to be held on September 6 and the trial is set to begin October 3.

Murder suspect, Victor Lee Thompson, and his girlfriend have been arrested
Victor Lee Thompson murder case goes to Wood County Grand Jury

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wood County man is going to prison for at least 15 years.
Wood County man sentenced to at least 15 years in prison for incest and sexual abuse
According to a post on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Eric Charles Liotti...
Parkersburg man arrested following police pursuit in Jackson County
Two suspects are caught following DUI.
Two shooting suspects are involved in DUI crash
If you are looking to travel down U.S. 50 Sunday, you might want to plan for a detour.
Part of US 50 will be closed Sunday
Christian “Chris” Jean-Claude William Reed Obit
Obituary: Reed, Christian “Chris” Jean-Claude William

Latest News

Bradley was a 3-time Hall of Famer and one of the voices of athletics in the Mid-Ohio
Friends and colleagues remember Mark Bradley and his impact on the community
Washington Co. 911 Center gets an official site for operations
Washington Co. 911 Center gets an official site for operations
W.Va. Dept. of Education looking at ways to fill teacher vacancies
W.Va. Dept. of Education looking at ways to fill teacher vacancies
Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Memorial Bridge will soon transition to one-way only