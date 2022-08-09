W.Va. Dept. of Education looking at ways to fill teacher vacancies

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The state of West Virginia is one of many states across the nation citing a teacher shortage.

The department’s Educator Development and Support Office Director, Dr. Carla Warren says that the state has roughly 12 hundred teacher vacancies.

Warren believes that there is a significant amount of reasons for the vacancies.

However, she says the pandemic is something that has amplified the teaching shortage which was already seeing a shortage even before the pandemic.

Because of this, Warren says that the department is looking at many different ways to fill these voids.

Including a new pilot program, which would allow high school students the chance to get a foot in the door early to become a teacher.

“This initiative targets high school students in 31 counties, and it allows them to fast track into the profession by providing support. Both financial and through mentor and coaching. And from their teachers it provides them support to complete one year of college credit to complete their freshman year of college while they’re still in high school at no cost to that student,” says Warren.

Of the 31 counties that are involved with this pilot program. Some of these include Pleasants, Ritchie and Tyler County.

Warren says that this pathway will also financially support students to pass their licensure exam.

