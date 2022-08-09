W.VA. Truckers collect donations for K.Y. flooding victims

By Alexa Griffey
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

In an effort to help the people affected by the flooding in Kentucky, two companies are partnering to collect and deliver supplies.

The West Virginia Trucking Association has partnered with XPO Logistics for their Helping Neighbors Campaign.

They will be collecting bottled water, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items and baby supplies.

Three XPO locations will be accepting the donations Today through Thursday from 8 A.M to 4 P.M.

The three locations include two West Virginia cities Belle, and Williamstown and the Ohio City South Port.

Bryan Christian is the chairman of the West Virginia Trucking Association. He says that flooding is something West Virginians are familiar with.

“In 2016 most of us living in Kanawha County and Greenbrier County, we saw a lot of devastation and flooding. So our hearts go out to those folks and we know what that’s like. So we just thought we’d want to help.”

If you’d like to give a monetary donation, you can donate to the Kentucky Relief Fund.

