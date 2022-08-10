Football Frenzy First Look: Belpre Golden Eagles

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) -

In this Football Frenzy First Look, the Belpre Golden Eagles discuss their goals for this upcoming season after building a foundation during last season.

The Golden Eagles are entering the second year of the Jimmie Bell era and after a 2-8 record this past season, they are looking to continue their growth for this upcoming year.

Belpre has had three different coaches in the last four years, so having Coach Bell back for a consecutive year is a big deal.

Coach Bell has been able to build a roster from players who did not have a lot of experience playing high school football, and this year he has instilled a new game plan for his athletes.

“I’m ready, I’m excited. We put together a great playbook and a program for the kids to be successful and to go hard and gain confidence as they go,” said Coach Bell. “To learn that whenever they get knocked down to get back and have the confidence to keep fighting. So that’s the things we’ve been preaching, those are the things we’ve been teaching and those are also the things we’ve been implementing for them to be successful.”

The players have noticed a change in the locker room as the Golden Eagles have looked more motivated to go out and play football.

“I definitely feel like we’ve gotten more aggressive. We’re doing a lot more hitting than we did last year, and I feel like that’s very important. Last year if you watch us on defense, we didn’t really want to make the play. We would go to the play like we wanted to. But then once we got there, we kind of just expected one of our other teammates to make it, and then nobody ended up making the play,” said senior Carter Cox. “This year, especially with the first scrimmage, we all wanted to hit. We all wanted to make the play, we all wanted to be aggressive. And that’s where the difference between this year and last year was.”

Belpre opens up their season on Aug. 19 against their rival Warren.

