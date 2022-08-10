Hosaflook returns to Jackson Co. Schools as superintendent

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Wood County superintendent, Will Hosaflook is taking on the same position in Jackson County Schools.

Hosaflook says that he’s excited to get this schoolyear started with his new staff in the close-knit community.

“So, in Jackson County, it is a smaller school system. So, we have to be more – I like to say – boots on the ground in certain situations. Where in Wood County, there are a lot of people doing a lot of different jobs. Here in Jackson County, we have few people doing a lot of jobs,” says Hosaflook.

After four years serving as the superintendent in Wood County, Hosaflook says he will incorporate the same emphasis on academics during his time in Jackson County.

While focusing on S.T.E.A.M. Programs and the “Lead the Way” project like in his previous school district.

“One thing that I really like that we accomplished in Wood County is to raise the academic achievement. Jackson County is already up there,” says Hosaflook. “And Wood County, just every single day was about academics. And in Jackson County that will be the same motto. We’re here for the kids. We know that teaching and learning the classroom is a core process in education and we’ll do everything in our power to support that.”

Hosaflook has ties to Jackson County as well.

He got his start in education at Evans Elementary School and Ripley Middle and High School.

He says he’s most excited to take up this role in the district that he says made him the educator and person he is today.

“Things have not changed that much. Everyone says that kids have changed, and teachers have changed. But really, once again, this is a great community to be in. It’s a great community. The community supports the school system. Very similar to Wood County. And I cannot be more proud to lead the school system that basically made me who I am today,” says Hosaflook.

