Local shelter faces higher vet costs, overpopulation, and lower funds

As more animals are brought into the shelter, vet care costs continue to increase
WTAP News @ 5
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marietta, Ohio (WTAP) -

Local animal shelters have been dealing with an increase in shelter population.

Officials say that shelter populations decreased during COVID because people were spending more time at home, but are now seeing a surge in shelter populations.

With an increase in population, comes an increase in costs. One local shelter dealing with the effects is the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

The Humane society Board of Directors President, Leight Murray said because they are seeing more animals, they are now having to pay more veterinary costs.

Many of the animals coming in have acute veterinary care needs like broken legs, ear and eye infections and needing surgeries.

They say this is because people either can’t get appointments or can’t afford it so they’re bringing them to the shelter for care.

Murray explained that the budget for veterinary care the past couple of years has been $70,000 a year.

This year, by the end of July they already exceeded the year’s $70,000 budget, and says that if it continues at the current rate, they’re looking at around $95,000.

Murray did say that in 2019 they raised over 76,000 dollars through fundraising. However, due to COVID some of their larger events, like the fur-ball had to be postponed or adapted causing the decrease in funds over the last two years.

“So over the last two years, cumulative losses in fundraising is about $48,000. That’s a big nut for us. Our annual budget for this year is about $70,000 . So $48,000 in cumulative loses over the last two years has a big impact on that budget,” explained Murray.

Executive Director of the Humane Society Karissa Reynolds that the staff have been feeling the pressures of the overpopulation and higher vet needs.

“It takes a toll on you. When you see so many animals coming in and they’re wonderful, wonderful animals and they just deserve love and there’s not enough people in the world to give all of these animals what they really need. So we’re just doing the best we can to get them out and get them into homes "

Murray also said one fun way people can help support the shelter is through their 7th annual Benefit concert this Friday.

The Howlin’ blues jazz concert is a part of the rivers, trails, and ails festival.

It’s at 7:30 pm in the Lafayette ballroom and will have performances from jazz artists.

They’re asking for donations of 10 dollars or a large bag of Purina dog or cat food for admissions.

More information on the concert can be found in our previous story:

Howlin’ Blues Concert

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a post on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Eric Charles Liotti...
Parkersburg man arrested following police pursuit in Jackson County
Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Memorial Bridge will soon transition to one-way only
Victor L. Thompson trial
UPDATE: Motion hearing held for Victor L. Thompson ahead of murder trial
A Wood County man is going to prison for at least 15 years.
Wood County man sentenced to at least 15 years in prison for incest and sexual abuse
Meeting called by Little Hocking Volunteer fire department
“There’s only one answer and that’s Little Hocking E.M.S.”

Latest News

W.VA. Trucking Assoc. and XPO Logistics partner to bring supplies to KY
Local trucking companies are collecting donations to help the K.Y. flood victims
The third suspect has been reported as a runaway juvenile.
Shooting suspect is reported as a runaway juvenile
Police Officer Returns to School
Parkersburg Police Officer is returning to school
Quality Care Associates and Rockstar Fitness holds drive for people in Ky.
Quality Care Associates and Rockstar Fitness holds drive for people in Ky.