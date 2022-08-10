Local shelter faces higher vet costs, overpopulation, and lower funds

Marietta, Ohio (WTAP) -

Local animal shelters have been dealing with an increase in shelter population.

Officials say that shelter populations decreased during COVID because people were spending more time at home, but are now seeing a surge in shelter populations.

With an increase in population, comes an increase in costs. One local shelter dealing with the effects is the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

The Humane society Board of Directors President, Leight Murray said because they are seeing more animals, they are now having to pay more veterinary costs.

Many of the animals coming in have acute veterinary care needs like broken legs, ear and eye infections and needing surgeries.

They say this is because people either can’t get appointments or can’t afford it so they’re bringing them to the shelter for care.

Murray explained that the budget for veterinary care the past couple of years has been $70,000 a year.

This year, by the end of July they already exceeded the year’s $70,000 budget, and says that if it continues at the current rate, they’re looking at around $95,000.

Murray did say that in 2019 they raised over 76,000 dollars through fundraising. However, due to COVID some of their larger events, like the fur-ball had to be postponed or adapted causing the decrease in funds over the last two years.

“So over the last two years, cumulative losses in fundraising is about $48,000. That’s a big nut for us. Our annual budget for this year is about $70,000 . So $48,000 in cumulative loses over the last two years has a big impact on that budget,” explained Murray.

Executive Director of the Humane Society Karissa Reynolds that the staff have been feeling the pressures of the overpopulation and higher vet needs.

“It takes a toll on you. When you see so many animals coming in and they’re wonderful, wonderful animals and they just deserve love and there’s not enough people in the world to give all of these animals what they really need. So we’re just doing the best we can to get them out and get them into homes "

Murray also said one fun way people can help support the shelter is through their 7th annual Benefit concert this Friday.

The Howlin’ blues jazz concert is a part of the rivers, trails, and ails festival.

It’s at 7:30 pm in the Lafayette ballroom and will have performances from jazz artists.

They’re asking for donations of 10 dollars or a large bag of Purina dog or cat food for admissions.

More information on the concert can be found in our previous story:

Howlin’ Blues Concert

