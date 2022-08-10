Local trucking companies are collecting donations to help the K.Y. flood victims

Williamstown, W.Va. (WTAP) -

In an effort to help the people affected by the flooding in Kentucky, two companies are partnering to collect and deliver supplies.

The West Virginia Trucking Association has partnered with XPO Logistics for their Helping Neighbors Campaign.

XPO logistics will deliver the donations to several locations in Kentucky.

The president of the West Virginia Trucking Association, Traci Nelson, says they created this campaign because West Virginia is no stranger to the damages flooding can cause.

Nelson said they created this campaign specifically for this cause.

“When you’ve had a flood and you’ve lost pretty much everything. If someone can come in and say, you know, here’s diapers, or cleaning supplies or little things… you know it makes you feel good. It makes you feel like you’re making a difference in their lives, even if it’s small.”

They are collecting bottled water, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items and baby supplies.

Three XPO locations will be accepting the donations until Thursday from 8 A.M to 4 P.M.

The three locations include two West Virginia cities Belle, and Williamstown and the Ohio City South Port.

If you’d like to give a monetary donation, you can donate to the Kentucky Relief Fund.

Drop off locations are: 4624 Williams Hwy, Williamstown 26187; 1100 River East Drive, Belle W.VA 25015; 96 Private Drive 339, South Point, OH 45680

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.