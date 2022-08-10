Obituary: Gracey, Susan Charity

Susan Charity Gracey, 68, of Parkersburg, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022.

Susan was the daughter of the late William and Frances Gracey. She graduated from Parkersburg High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in education from The Ohio State University and a Master of Arts in education from West Virginia University.

Susan is survived by her beloved son, Matt Duke; daughter-in-law, Emily Duke, and grandson, William Duke, all of Poca, West Virginia.

During a more than 40-year career as an educator, Susan touched the lives of hundreds of students in Wood County. She loved teaching first grade and excelled at guiding students through math and science. Susan was a National Board-Certified Teacher and earned the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics Teaching, Ashland Oil Teacher Achievement Award, and USA Today All USA Teacher Team. Susan was a participant in the Japanese Fulbright Memorial Program, in which she studied education and culture in Japan for an extended period.

After retiring from Wood County Schools, Susan was selected as principal of North Christian School. A faithful member of North Parkersburg Baptist Church, Susan was honored to lead Christian education efforts for North. Her love of teaching and desire to build a strong Christian foundation for her students made this the perfect position for Susan. Family and friends are comforted by her unwavering faith in Jesus Christ.

Although Susan was highly accomplished as an educator, her favorite role was a mother. Susan’s love for her son and his family was evident to all who knew her. Her bright smile and energetic personality warmed up the room. She was fortunate to have several close friends that were considered family.

Susan was also an avid world traveler. She had a special interest in the British Isles and enjoyed studying British culture. Susan visited over 20 countries, most recently leading a small group from church on a pilgrimage to Israel.

Susan was currently the secretary at North Parkersburg Baptist Church, where she enjoyed helping with ministry programs such as Friendship Kitchen. Susan requested no flowers for her memorial service. To honor her wishes, donations are encouraged to Friendship Kitchen at 3109 Emerson Ave., Parkersburg, WV 26104.

There will be a visitation 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at North Parkersburg Baptist Church, 3109 Emerson Avenue, Parkersburg, West Virginia. The funeral Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13, at the church

Susan will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with a private family service.

