Obituary: Wynn, William Roark

William Roark Wynn, 65, of Marietta, OH, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Summit Acres in Caldwell, OH, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on October 7, 1956, in Gallipolis, OH, to Samuel R. Wynn and Eulah Lawson Cox. Bill was a loving family man and a great friend to all. He enjoyed all types of sports, the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Bearcats, and Bengals, as well as watching his grandkids, nieces, and nephews sporting events. He enjoyed gambling, playing cards, and betting on horse races.

He is survived by his wife, Carmella “Carmen” Beaver Wynn; children, Ashley Wynn Shaw (Tim), R.J. Wynn (Amanda), Magen Wynn Cozzens (Brad), and Morgan Wynn; grandchildren, Kilynn and Aydric Wynn, Kyla, Kerwyn, Kendyll Kayden, and Karsyn Marshall, Peyton Herrington, Natalia, and Blake Cozzens and Arianna Wynn; his father, Samuel Wynn; brother, Rich Wynn (Tracey); sisters, Julie Wynn Casto and Vicki Wynn Todd and his mother in law, Kathryn Ward.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Nancy Wynn; a brother, Craig Lochary and his father-in-law, David Beaver.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4-8 PM on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

