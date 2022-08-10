Quality Care Associates and Rockstar Fitness holds drive for people in Ky.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A group of Marietta residents are coming together to provide help for those in Kentucky who were affected by the floods.

Quality Care Associates and Rockstar Fitness are holding a drive to raise supplies for the flood victims in Kentucky.

Quality Care Associates registered nurse, Chris Patey thought up the idea and is getting the support from her husband and owner of Quality Care Associates, Dr. Jeff Patey and Rockstar Wellness owner, Rachel Burnham.

Organizers say that this drive was inspired by similar experiences with hurricanes that the Patey’s have dealt with.

“2004 we had two 50-year floods within months of each other. We saw, personally, how devastating that was. We also saw how the community came together and surrounding communities came together to help rebuild our town. So, when this happened in Kentucky, so close to us -- I’ve actually lived in Hazard for a short period of time -- Chris had the idea of putting together this flood relief drive and helping our neighbors in Kentucky,” says Dr. Patey.

Donations for this drive are being accepted at both Quality Care Associates and Rockstar Wellness.

Items that will be accepted for this drive are non-perishable foods, hygiene products, diapers and baby wipes, cleaning supplies, fans, hand sanitizer, pet food and they are even accepting cash and check donations.

Donations will also be collected at the River Trails and Ales Expo on August 13th from 3 to 7 p.m.

The drive will be finishing on August 16th.

