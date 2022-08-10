Rivers, Trails and Ales is returning this weekend.

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Rivers Trails and Ales is back this weekend.

COVID put a hold on the event the past few years but things are set for the return.

Rivers Trails and Ales will start Thursday and run through Sunday.

Eric Dowler is the Festival Director for Rivers, Trails and Ales and he talked about why they have the event.

Dowler said, “It’s just a way to get out and enjoy what we already have here all year round. If you have never come out I would encourage you to come out; try a hike, do some yoga. Our events are free.”

There are events for people of all ages from yoga to biking and paddling. For more information:

Rivers, Trails and Ales

