Shooting suspect is reported as a runaway juvenile

The third suspect has been reported as a runaway juvenile.(MGN)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - A juvenile suspect involved in a recent shooting has been reported as a runaway.

Two of the other suspects were arrested over the weekend.

On Saturday, suspects broke into a Belpre home to steal a firearm, shooting a 17 year old who lived there. The victim was sent to the hospital in serious condition.

The 17 year old victim is still in the hospital but their condition is improving.

This is all according to local law enforcement.

