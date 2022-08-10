West Virginia State Superintendent switching roles, replacement chosen

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch has been approved as the Superintendent of West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.

The job switch is effective immediately, officials say.

The position change was approved unanimously by the State Board of Education Wednesday afternoon.

The State Board also unanimously approved David Roach as Buch’s replacement.

Roach received praise from multiple board members. Roach’s position as Superintendent of West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools is effective Thursday.

West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind is in Romney, West Virginia in the Eastern panhandle.

