Arts and entertainment events happening August 11th-14th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - August 11th-14th
By Henry Grof
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Ongoing

  • Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed-Sun 12-5 pm until Sept 4
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours on Valley Gem, All Summer, Call for Dates and Times
  • Blennerhassett Island Boat Trips, All Summer, call for dates and times
  • The River 2022: Flowing Again Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. 10 am-5 pm until Sept. 17

Thursday, August 11th

  • Board Games at Emerson Ave. Library, Thurs.
  • Artsbridge Summer Music Series, Celebrating 20 Years: “Patsy & Loretta, a Tribute Band” at Parkersburg City Park, Thurs. 7 pm
  • Karl Kesselring at Muskingum Park, Thurs. 7pm

Friday, August 12th

  • Fun Friday for Kids at Bicentennial Park, Fri. 11 am-1 pm
  • Concert and Dinner Series: “Stolen Moments” at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Fri. 6:30-9:30 pm
  • Howlin’ Blues Party in The Lafayette Ballroom, Fr. 7:30 pm-12 am
  • Elvie Shane at the Adelphia, Fr. 8 pm
  • Band of Brothers at VFW 1212, Fr. 8 pm
  • E5C4P3-The Journey Tribute Band at Peoples Bank Theatre, Fr. 8 pm
  • Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella at the Actors Guild, Fri.-Sat. 8 pm, Sun. 6 pm
  • Drive-In Movie: “Sing 2″ at The Washington Co. Fairgrounds, Fri. 9 pm

Saturday, August 13th

  • Back to School Bash at Parkersburg City Park, Sat 10 am-2 pm
  • Cemetery Tours at the Mound Cemetery, Sat. 10-11:30 am & 12 –1:30 pm
  • Live Music While You Dine on the Patio at Gran Aztec, Sat. 5:30-7:30 pm
  • End of Summer Country Concert at The Barn at White Pine Acres, Sat. 6 pm
  • Garden Party with Margaret & Harmar Blennerhassett on Blennerhassett Island, Sat. 6-9 pm
  • Concert and Dinner Series: “R&R” at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sat. 6:30-9:30 pm
  • Roger Richards & Rusted Crow at The Lost Anchor, Sat. 7-11 pm
  • JINXD with Special Guest Mr. Grey at the Adelphia, Sat. 9 pm
  • The Crooked Roots at the Town House, Sat. 9 pm-12 pm

