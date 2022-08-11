Arts and entertainment events happening August 11th-14th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Ongoing
- Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed-Sun 12-5 pm until Sept 4
- Narrated Sightseeing Tours on Valley Gem, All Summer, Call for Dates and Times
- Blennerhassett Island Boat Trips, All Summer, call for dates and times
- The River 2022: Flowing Again Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. 10 am-5 pm until Sept. 17
Thursday, August 11th
- Board Games at Emerson Ave. Library, Thurs.
- Artsbridge Summer Music Series, Celebrating 20 Years: “Patsy & Loretta, a Tribute Band” at Parkersburg City Park, Thurs. 7 pm
- Karl Kesselring at Muskingum Park, Thurs. 7pm
Friday, August 12th
- Fun Friday for Kids at Bicentennial Park, Fri. 11 am-1 pm
- Concert and Dinner Series: “Stolen Moments” at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Fri. 6:30-9:30 pm
- Howlin’ Blues Party in The Lafayette Ballroom, Fr. 7:30 pm-12 am
- Elvie Shane at the Adelphia, Fr. 8 pm
- Band of Brothers at VFW 1212, Fr. 8 pm
- E5C4P3-The Journey Tribute Band at Peoples Bank Theatre, Fr. 8 pm
- Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella at the Actors Guild, Fri.-Sat. 8 pm, Sun. 6 pm
- Drive-In Movie: “Sing 2″ at The Washington Co. Fairgrounds, Fri. 9 pm
Saturday, August 13th
- Back to School Bash at Parkersburg City Park, Sat 10 am-2 pm
- Cemetery Tours at the Mound Cemetery, Sat. 10-11:30 am & 12 –1:30 pm
- Live Music While You Dine on the Patio at Gran Aztec, Sat. 5:30-7:30 pm
- End of Summer Country Concert at The Barn at White Pine Acres, Sat. 6 pm
- Garden Party with Margaret & Harmar Blennerhassett on Blennerhassett Island, Sat. 6-9 pm
- Concert and Dinner Series: “R&R” at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sat. 6:30-9:30 pm
- Roger Richards & Rusted Crow at The Lost Anchor, Sat. 7-11 pm
- JINXD with Special Guest Mr. Grey at the Adelphia, Sat. 9 pm
- The Crooked Roots at the Town House, Sat. 9 pm-12 pm
