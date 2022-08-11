Aspire Autism held a ribbon cutting ceremony

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Aspire Autism in Marietta had a ribbon cutting ceremony...

The ceremony was to celebrate the opening of their new clinic.

The clinic is a new addition for Aspire Autism and will be helpful with working one on one with children.

Amanda Kasun is the owner of Aspire Autism and shared what this means for the community.

Kasun said, “This is such a monumental and exciting thing for our community. We do not have that many services in our area for people that are on the Autism Spectrum. In fact, most of our clients have to go to Columbus or Akron to get their diagnoses alone.”

For more information on Aspire Autism call (740) 336 - 7611 or visit their Facebook page Aspire Autism Center:

