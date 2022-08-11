Case of missing N.H. girl, Harmony Montgomery, now considered homicide, officials say

Authorities say the case of a missing New Hampshire girl, Harmony Montgomery, is now being...
Authorities say the case of a missing New Hampshire girl, Harmony Montgomery, is now being treated as a homicide.(Gray News)
By HOLLY RAMER
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say the search for a New Hampshire girl who disappeared at age 5 in 2019 but was not reported missing until late last year is now considered a homicide investigation.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Thursday that authorities have concluded that Harmony was murdered.

Police first became aware that she might be missing when they received a call from the girl’s mother in November.

Harmony’s father and stepmother have since pleaded not guilty to charges related to her well-being.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Memorial Bridge will soon transition to one-way only
The third suspect has been reported as a runaway juvenile.
Shooting suspect is reported as a runaway juvenile
According to a post on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Eric Charles Liotti...
Parkersburg man arrested following police pursuit in Jackson County
Police Officer Returns to School
Parkersburg Police Officer is returning to school
A flood watch continues for some parts of West Virginia. Remember to turn around, don't drown.
Flooding reported in parts of Wood and Jackson Counties due to heavy rain

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The Republican response to the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's...
LIVE: AG Garland speaks; Trump’s bond with GOP deepens after primary wins, FBI search
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
From left, sisters Audrey and Jubilee Colon pick out new backpacks at a Chicago Public Schools...
Back-to-school supplies cost more this year
Grocery prices continue to rise despite slowing inflation.
EXPENSIVE EATS: Grocery prices still high despite slowing inflation